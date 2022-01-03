Companies Nairobi commuter trains resume operations after one week

Hostesses wait to usher in commuters to the newly commissioned diesel trains at the Nairobi Central Railway Station on November 10, 2020. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary City commuter trains that serve various routes in Nairobi resumed operations Monday after a long week break,the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) announced.

KRC said in a notice Monday said that the trains will be operational beginning January 3 in a move set to offer relief for city commuters.

The trains operating on Ruiru, Embakasi, Kikuyu and Syokimau routes were suspended on December 28 due to reduced number of commuters.

“Please note that normal operations resume on January 3, 2022 as per our usual schedule provided here in,” said the corporation in a statement yesterday.

However, the corporation has been operating the Madaraka Express passenger service, the commuter link to and from Standard Gauge Rail (SGR) Nairobi terminus, the Nairobi-Nanyuki rail service as well as the safari train to and from Kisumu.

The locomotives charge between Sh40 and Sh60. They have about 10 coaches each carrying between 150 and 170 passengers per trip.

The Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) were imported from Spain to serve Nairobi commuters.

The trains operates throughout the day with passengers paying Sh100 for the diesel-propelled trains (DMUs) and another Sh50 to use the buses to connect between the two destinations on a one way trip.

The diesel trains are set to boost the economy, eliminating fare evasion which had dogged the previous commuter system.

They operate mostly during the morning and evening as well as midmorning and in the afternoon.

The trains complement the existing locomotives serving the Nairobi region, and are expected to drive the rise of commuter numbers to 132,000 after further expansion of tracks and addition of locomotives.