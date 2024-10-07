Network International launches new payment solutions in Kenya

Network said that its newly launched POS solutions will be provided free of charge to merchants, enabling businesses of all sizes to accept payments on the go.
“They allow customers to pay using their mobile wallets or cards, catering to diverse payment preferences. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can now track and reconcile all their mobile money and card payment transactions from a single point of reference” the company said.
A POS is a computer-based cash register that enables merchants to process payments and log transactions. It comes with software capable of tallying up orders, taking payments, monitoring inventory and buying trends, creating invoices, and collecting marketing data.
‘’Launching our point-of-sale solutions is part of our strategy to enter the in-person payments market in Kenya. As a company, we are currently known as a pioneer in the online payment space in Kenya and across Africa. We are introducing what we are known for globally into the African continent with Kenya as a key hub for East Africa,’’ Judy Waruiru, Network’s Regional Managing Director, Acquiring, East Africa said.
Data by the Central Bank of Kenya shows that there were 55, 838 POS machines in the country as of June 2024, slightly up from 55,831 in May.