Network International launches new payment solutions in Kenya

Digital payments provider Network International (Network), has launched a series of in-person payment solutions in Kenya, targeting to boost commerce.

The firm launched its point-of-sale (POS) with QR code payment options to improve accessibility by merchants seeking digital transactions.

“This will ensure that no customer is excluded from making payments, leading to more business opportunities and increased revenue for merchants,” the firm said.

Network said that its newly launched POS solutions will be provided free of charge to merchants, enabling businesses of all sizes to accept payments on the go.

“They allow customers to pay using their mobile wallets or cards, catering to diverse payment preferences. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can now track and reconcile all their mobile money and card payment transactions from a single point of reference” the company said.

A POS is a computer-based cash register that enables merchants to process payments and log transactions. It comes with software capable of tallying up orders, taking payments, monitoring inventory and buying trends, creating invoices, and collecting marketing data.

‘’Launching our point-of-sale solutions is part of our strategy to enter the in-person payments market in Kenya. As a company, we are currently known as a pioneer in the online payment space in Kenya and across Africa. We are introducing what we are known for globally into the African continent with Kenya as a key hub for East Africa,’’ Judy Waruiru, Network’s Regional Managing Director, Acquiring, East Africa said.