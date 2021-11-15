Companies New KCC boss gets third term despite suit

New KCC Managing Director Nixon Sigey. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

The term of the New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC) managing director Nixon Sigey has been extended for three years after his second tenure at the helm came to an end in December last year.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya reappointed Mr Sigey with effect from January 1, this year.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (b) of the State Corporations Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives appoints Nixon Sigey to be the managing director of the New Kenya Co-operative Creameries Limited, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 1st January, 2021,” the CS said in a gazette notice.

Mr Sigey was first appointed to the position in January 2015 and the three-year contract was renewed in January 2018 ending in December 2020.

Mr Sigey is credited with expansion of the New KCC with new production lines in Eldoret, Dandora and Nyahururu with the company paying farmers the highest price in the history of the processor during his tenure.

It reommenced its modernisation the Eldoret factory with the opening and commissioning of an ultra-modern UHT processing unit to boost the production of long life products for both the local and export markets.

Mr Sigey took over from Kipkirui Langat in 2015 after he served a two three-year term at the state owned parastatal.

Mr Sigey’s appointment comes a mid a court case challenging extension of his term beyond the initial six years.

David Adema had moved to court to quash decision by the New KCC board to reappoint Mr Sigey for an extra term saying it was unlawful.