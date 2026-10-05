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Pair in court over Kura director general's term

Kenya Urban Roads Authority Director-General Silas Kinoti.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Two citizens have moved to court challenging the continued stay in office of Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) Director-General Silas Kinoti, claiming his six-year term expired in June.

Charles Omondi and Velma Ongalo want the High Court to determine whether Mr Kinoti has a valid legal mandate to continue exercising the statutory functions of the authority’s director-general.

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