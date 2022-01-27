Companies Rubis Energy opens Enjoy stores in fuel stations

A Rubis fuel station along Koinange Street in Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By KEVIN ROTICH

More by this Author

Oil marketer Rubis Energy Kenya has opened stores at select service stations to improve customer experience and convenience.

In a statement on Thursday, the company announced that the convenience stores known as Enjoy would offer a one-stop solution to customer shopping needs.

“To ensure that our customers have sustainable access to our products, we have revamped our stations to provide them with convenience, quality products and excellent services,” said Rubis Energy East Africa managing director Mr Jean-Christian Bergeron.

He spoke at the launch of the convenience stores at Rubis Ojijo Station.

“At ’enjoy’, customers will now find a wide variety of high-quality products for quick purchase, saving them time and money.”

The Enjoy stores are already in 40 Rubis stations countrywide.

Also Read Rubis Energy to open French restaurants in petrol stations

Last October, the French-based global oil firm opened Brioche restaurant across its service station, offering French cuisine and bakery as part of its marketing strategy.

With a network of 230 service stations, Rubis has been modernising its retail outlets after the acquisition of KenolKobil and Gulf Energy in 2019.