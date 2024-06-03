Safaricom signs deal on financial literacy

This will include supporting the professional development of Safaricom staff through joint lectures and workshops, conducting research and publishing financial literacy content, and driving corporate social responsibility initiatives.
Financial literacy focuses on the ability to effectively manage personal finances. .
“Through this partnership with Icifa, we are proud to leverage our platforms and expertise to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today's digital economy," Ms Esther Waititu, chief financial services officer at Safaricom.