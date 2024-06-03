Safaricom signs deal on financial literacy

The Spark accelerator program was born from the restructure of the Spark Fund after the nod of Safaricom shareholders last year.

By  Linet Owoko

Business and Lifestyle Reporter

Nation Media Group

Safaricom and the Institute of Certified Investment and Financial Analysts (Icifa) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to improve access and inclusivity in financial education.

As part of the deal, Icifa and Safaricom will work on initiatives aimed at creating and sharing financial literacy content through various platforms.

They will also jointly implement training programmes to enhance the skills of Safaricom/M-Pesa staff, agents and distributors.

This will include supporting the professional development of Safaricom staff through joint lectures and workshops, conducting research and publishing financial literacy content, and driving corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Financial literacy focuses on the ability to effectively manage personal finances. .

“Through this partnership with Icifa, we are proud to leverage our platforms and expertise to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today's digital economy," Ms Esther Waititu, chief financial services officer at Safaricom.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to promote excellence and professionalism in the financial industry," said FA Diana Muriuki-Miana, chief executive officer at Icifa.

Kenya, like many African countries, struggles with low levels of financial literacy. With a population of about 50 million, only 38 percent of Kenyans are financially literate.

