Stockbroker transits to investment bank in growth quest

Stockbroker Securities Africa has transitioned to an investment bank, following the nod of the capital markets regulator as it eyes growth from the diversification of its business.

The switch will allow the firm to venture into advisory services including the offer of securities to the public, corporate financing restructuring, takeovers, mergers, and privatisation.

The former brokerage which has also rebranded to Capital A Investment Bank can now also operate as a dealer or a fund manager of collective investment schemes or provide contractual portfolio management services.

The firm’s transition is partly geared at tapping the potential represented by diaspora clients seeking to invest in Kenya’s capital markets.

“Our goal is investing in our clients by empowering them to achieve their financial goals seamlessly and profitably. We are committed to bringing forth exceptional investment solutions, including providing a clear platform for the diaspora to invest in Kenya’s vibrant capital markets,” noted Capital A’s Chairman Norris Kibe.

“This milestone represents a renewed focus on driving positive change in the Kenyan financial landscape and empowering our clients. We are confident in our ability to navigate the complexities of the financial markets and deliver tangible results,” he said.

The firm is an authorised trading participant at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and a member of the Kenya Association of Stockbrokers and Investment Banks (Kasib).

Capital A says it has been a leading player in bond trading, disclosing a market share of 20.8 percent as of September 2024 and a transactional value of Sh55.2 billion.

The firm joins 16 other licensed investment banks by the Capital Markets Authority which include Dyer and Blair, Faida, Genghis Capital, Renaissance Capital, SBG Securities, and Pergamon Financial Services.

The CMA has deemed the transition of the firm as a mirror of the growth and maturity of the domestic capital markets.