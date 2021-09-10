Companies Suspended KTDA chief Lerionka Tiampati resigns

KTDA chief executive officer Lerionka Tiampati resigned on September 9, 2021. PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

The long-serving chief executive officer of Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Lerionka Tiampati has resigned less than three months after he was sent on compulsory leave by the new board.

Mr Tiampati and five other officials, who were suspended on June 20, were to know their fate after the lapse of a three-month leave.

The board said the suspension would allow investigations on their conduct.

Other members who were sent on leave include company secretary John Omanga, managing director Alfred Njagi, finance and strategy director Benson Ngari and David Mbugua, general manager ICT.

The board said forensic audit of the operational and financial system will be undertaken in due course and that procurement contracts will be reviewed to ascertain value for money and determine if the services and goods were obtained within the market benchmarks.

"Mr Tiampati applied for an early exit before the expiry of his contract and this was approved by the board this week," KTDA said in a statement on Friday.

The agency said he left the company on September 9.

Mr Tiampati was a banker before he moved to Ketepa, a subsidiary of KTDA, as chief executive officer in 2001. Four years later, in 2004, he moved to KTDA as the managing director.

His exit comes amid controversy and a slew of court cases following the government's move to implement tea sector reforms.