Companies Tribunal blocks KRA Sh760m tax claim against KCB Bank

A KCB bank branch at Kipande House, Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By OTIATO GUGUYU

More by this Author

The tax tribunal has blocked the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) from demanding Sh760 million from KCB Bank #ticker:KCB over appraisal fees, commissions earned on share sales, managing fees at Chase Bank as well as income on international remittances.

The tribunal said the KRA made an error in levying excise duty from the lender.

KRA and lender agreed to drop some of the claims but differed on the treatment of appraisal fees prompting KCB to file a case at the tribunal rejecting KRA’s assessment.

According to KCB, all income earned from issuing a loan should be treated as interest from a tax perspective and only subjected to income tax.

The tax tribunal said in similar cases involving Co-operative Bank #ticker:COOP, Barclays Bank #ticker:ABSA, and Stanbic Bank #ticker:SBIC it has ruled that appraisal fees, loan commitment, and processing fees fall within the definition of interest which is specifically excluded from “other fees”.

“KRA erred in law in failing to appreciate that appraisal fee is part of the interest and thus exempt from the Customs and Excise Act and the Excise Duty Act,” KCB argued in the case.

Also Read KRA demands Sh4.6bn from banks after bad loans audit

KCB said a return on loan is excluded from the definition of “other fees” in Part III of the First Schedule to the Excise Duty Act.

Therefore, appraisal fees, loan commitment, and processing fees are proceeds received by the bank as a result of disbursing a loan are excluded from other fees.

“Having found that appraisal fees are “interest” and not “other fees”, the Tribunal finds that's the Respondent has no basis for levying excise duty,” the tribunal said.

KCB charges up to 2.5 percent appraisal fees on some loans, negotiation fees, ledger fees as well as legal and valuation fees.