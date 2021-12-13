Companies WaterFund bags top global award on public service excellence

WaterFund Chairlady Amb. Dr. Mary Khimulu (holding trophy), together with UN officials during the award presentation. PHOTO | POOL

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary The award is organised by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) to promote the role, professionalism and visibility of public service for the realisation of the 2030 Agenda.

WaterFund implemented the Kenya Water and Sanitation Output-Based Aid (OBA) Fund for Low-Income Areas, which gives incentives to water service providers to extend water and sanitation services to low-income areas using commercial loans from domestic lenders on market terms.

This year, WaterFund’s Output-Based Aid Programme was selected as one of the winners of the award under category of “Enhancing the effectiveness of public institutions to reach the SDGs”

The Water Sector Trust Fund (WaterFund) has won the 2021 UN Public Service Awards for the second year running for innovation and excellence in public services in support of the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

WaterFund was also the recipient of the 2019 UNPSA after its Up-scaling Basic Sanitation for the Urban Poor (UBSUP) programme was selected as one of the winners of the award under the “Delivering Inclusive and Equitable Services to Leave No one Behind” category.

The ceremony took place in Dubai Ms Mary Khimulu, the chairperson of Water Fund Board of Trustees received the award on behalf of the WaterFund.

The Kenya delegation included CSs Prof Margaret Kobia (Public Services and Gender) and Joseph Mucheru (ICT) and Sidian Bank, one of the sponsors of WaterFund was represented by Loice Mwangi, the Bank’s Manager, branches.

The United Nations Public Service Awards is the most prestigious international recognition of excellence in public service. It rewards the creative achievements and contributions of public service institutions that lead to a more effective and responsive public administration in countries worldwide.

Through an annual competition, the UN Public Service Awards promotes the role, professionalism and visibility of public service.

The UN Public Service Day intends to celebrate the value and virtue of public service to the community; highlight the contribution of public service in the development process; recognize the work of public servants, and encourage young people to pursue careers in the public sector.

Since the first Awards Ceremony in 2003, the United Nations has received an increasing number of submissions from all around the world.

