Maasai Mara seeks to recover Sh215m from ex-VC Walingo

Maasai Mara University has filed a case seeking to recover Sh215 million from its former vice-chancellor, Mary Walingo, who it accused of obtaining the money through corruption.

In a suit filed before the High Court of Narok, the university alleges that between June 2017 and September 2019, Prof Walingo ordered large withdrawals of funds from the university’s bank accounts.

She is yet to respond to the case.

Proceeds of corruption

"That this honourable court be pleased to declare that the amount withdrawn from Maasai Mara University bank accounts by the defendant, totalling to Sh215 million are proceeds of corruption," the institution said in the court filings.

"That this honourable court be pleased to issue an order that the above funds amounting to Sh215 million illegally embezzled by the defendant be refunded and/or paid back to the first plaintiff (the university)."

Maasai Mara further asked the court to order the seizure of the defendant's assets as an alternative to the prayer for refund of the cash.

The university points out that Prof Walingo had been charged in a criminal court, but the suit was thrown out following a judicial review order.

The institution added that the termination of the criminal case does not clear the defendant whom it accused of receiving the money for goods and/or services not rendered.

New case

The university says in the new case that the accused withdrew Sh7.9 million from Barclays Bank (now Absa), Sh9.6 million from KCB Bank, Sh37 million from National Bank, Sh79.7 million from Equity Bank and Sh80.7 million from three different Co-operative Bank accounts.