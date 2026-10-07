Aspirational marketing is on the rise, here’s why

Across East Africa’s consumer economy, businesses are discovering that pricing and product quality alone are no longer enough to secure loyalty. From construction materials and retail to banking and telecommunications, competition is being shaped by aspiration as companies look for new ways to retain customers, dealers and distributors in crowded markets.

A walk through most urban centres reveals the pattern. Hardware stores display supplier branding more prominently than before. Retailers promote membership tiers and loyalty clubs. Banks organise networking forums for SME clients, while dealers compete on sales volumes and their association with particular brands.

For years, companies relied on mass advertising and market visibility to drive growth on the assumption that a competitive product supported by wide distribution would secure customer retention. That logic is weakening, particularly in sectors where competitors offer similar pricing, comparable quality, and near identical specifications. The real differentiation is now happening through relationships.

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This matters because East Africa’s economic environment has become more financially strained, but not less aspirational. Inflation, currency pressures and high operating costs have squeezed both households and businesses. However, the desire for upward mobility remains intact. Small business owners still want to signal progress. Dealers still want access to networks associated with growth and influence, while consumers still respond to brands that recognise them and reinforce a sense of advancement. Consequently, companies that understand this are reorganising how they compete.

The clearest evidence is emerging in sectors that depend heavily on distribution networks. In construction materials, manufacturers are investing more aggressively in dealer engagement programmes, contractor networks and tiered reward systems. A hardware owner is no longer treated simply as a stockist moving inventory. They are now positioned as long term commercial partners tied to a wider business network, a distinction that carries commercial consequences.

In highly competitive markets, dealers often influence which products customers eventually purchase. Where product differences are marginal, relationship loyalty can become more valuable than technical superiority. A recognised dealer is more likely to prioritise a supplier’s products, defend shelf space and recommend the brand to customers.

The construction materials sector illustrates this. Urbanisation across the region continues to drive demand for housing and infrastructure, even as competition among suppliers intensifies. Manufacturers are competing not only on durability and pricing, but also on influence within dealer and contractor networks where purchasing decisions are shaped daily.

This trend is not confined to a single sector or company. Similar patterns are becoming visible in banking and retail, where brands are now organizing customers around loyalty programmes, networking platforms and more personalized engagement in order to strengthen long term relationships in markets where customer attention is becoming harder to retain.

Technology has also accelerated this transition. Digital systems now allow companies to track purchasing behaviour, identify high performing partners and personalize incentives with greater precision. Marketing budgets are also shifting away from blanket visibility campaigns towards relationship management and customer retention.

The incentives themselves are changing too. Discounts and rebates remain important, but they are no longer sufficient on their own. High performing dealers and distributors are now publicly recognised, invited into exclusive programmes and given access to networks that strengthen their commercial standing.

This approach aligns closely with East Africa’s business culture, where relationships and reputation still shape market behaviour significantly. Association with a respected brand often carries value beyond the immediate transaction. In many cases, it strengthens credibility at both community and business level simultaneously.

What, therefore is emerging is a wider commercial focus on belonging, recognition and influence. This is bound to shape how market leadership is defined across the region. The companies likely to sustain influence over the next decade may not necessarily be those with the loudest advertising campaigns, but those that build the strongest relationships around their products and distribution networks.

The writer is Crown Paints Group Product Manager