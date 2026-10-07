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Aspirational marketing is on the rise, here’s why

For years, companies relied on mass advertising and market visibility to drive growth on the assumption that a competitive product supported by wide distribution would secure customer retention. That logic is weakening.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Rakesh Biswas

Across East Africa’s consumer economy, businesses are discovering that pricing and product quality alone are no longer enough to secure loyalty. From construction materials and retail to banking and telecommunications, competition is being shaped by aspiration as companies look for new ways to retain customers, dealers and distributors in crowded markets.

A walk through most urban centres reveals the pattern. Hardware stores display supplier branding more prominently than before. Retailers promote membership tiers and loyalty clubs. Banks organise networking forums for SME clients, while dealers compete on sales volumes and their association with particular brands.

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