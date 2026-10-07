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Steps to fixing the one thing holding your business back

Every complex system has at least one limiting factor known as a bottleneck or constraint that restricts its ability to reach its highest goal.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  David J. Abbott

Columnist

aCatalyst Consulting

“Always remember, your focus determines your reality”-- George Lucas

If business is a game, and you could only make one move, what would it be? What is your one game changing leap forward? Are you standing still or moving? In business, is everything a matter of perception, dependent on the position of the observer? Even sitting at your desk ‘at rest’ you are actually spinning with the earth’s rotation of 1,040 miles per hour (mph), with the earth orbiting around the sun at 67,000 mph. Reason you don’t notice it is, you are moving with the earth. "Motion is always relative to a reference frame" was Albert Einstein’s observation.

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