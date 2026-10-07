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Music executive turns hits into a Sh156 million royalties business

When ONErpm launched in Kenya, the team quickly hit one of the biggest obstacles facing African artistes; a lack of financing for music projects.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Sinda Matiko

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

At the polished ONErpm office in Karen, Bilha Ngaruiya swings gently in her executive chair and does something few corporate leaders would dare.

“If that isn't some success story, then I don't know what is,” she says blowing her own trumpet.

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