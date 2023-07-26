Enterprise Seven things businesses should do to improve sustainability

If you make your small business as paperless as possible, it will cut down on a great deal of waste. PHOTO | POOL

By IRFAN VIRJI

Even small business owners can make a big impact on the environment. Your impact can be quite significant even though you just make a few tiny changes to reduce your carbon footprint.

Not only will you help the planet but you’ll also help your business blossom while cutting down on waste.

Email or WhatsApp invoices/receipts/debit/credit notes

Even eco-friendly paper comes from trees. If you make your small business as paperless as possible, it will cut down on a great deal of waste.

It also reduces your own physical storage space. You might not be able to do without paper in full, but even going digital with invoices and receipts will lessen that carbon footprint.

Encourage carpooling

When you make environmental awareness a part of your company’s culture, everyone can get involved. Encourage coworkers that live near each other to carpool, take public transit, or even bike to work.

If possible, you can also implement a work-from-home structure, even if it is one or two days per week which will cut down on those carbon emissions.

Installing solar

If it’s available in your area, have solar installed. You’ll save on your utility bills while reducing emissions even further. The savings you’ll get can be used to further invest in your small business.

Choose eco-friendly packaging

Containers and packaging materials are clogging up landfills. You can make a huge impact here by changing how you package things up.

Consider biodegradable packaging that uses materials that break down more quickly. If you absolutely must use plastic, choose one type so that it can still be recycled.

Anything that is made with different types of polymers is unrecyclable.

Don’t use single-use coffee

Keep the team caffeinated by using a regular coffeemaker. And don’t use those paper cups. Instead, have everyone bring in their favourite mugs from home to use for their office coffee.

Focus on lighting

If you’ve got windows, let the natural light flow in to cut down on how much energy you use. For dimmer spaces, choose LED lamps to illuminate your space.

They’re much more energy efficient than overhead lighting. Additionally, you can install timers on lights for the bathrooms and breakroom so they will never be left on overnight to waste energy.

Recycle and compost

Make it easy for your small business to recycle and compost by putting these bins in accessible areas for employees and customers.

Depending on where you live, your city may offer composting as part of its recycling programme.

Old electronics, empty ink cartridges, and toner cartridges can also be recycled too, though these need to be shipped to the manufacturer so they can be disposed of properly.

Even if you can’t implement all the seven changes to make your small business more sustainable, you can aim for at least one of them.

Doing so will set you on the right path, one that won’t be littered with your carbon footprints.

Virji is the founder of Distinct Energies.