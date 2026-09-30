Regulatory roadmap: What it costs a business to fully comply in Kenya

Kenya’s push to force foreign-run small businesses into the formal economy is exposing a wider burden faced by mid-sized operators, spanning licences, taxes, payroll deductions and immigration compliance.
For a foreigner operating a business in Kenya, the cost would begin with immigration compliance; a Class G permit for specific trade, business or consultancy requires proof of at least Sh100,000 in capital, with a Sh20,000 processing fee and a Sh250,000 annual issuance fee, although Eat African Community nationals are exempt from those fees.