China firm bags Ketraco deal to build Narok-Bomet power line

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) has contracted a Chinese firm to construct the 132kV double-circuit Narok-Bomet transmission line.

Ketraco signed a contract with North China Power Engineering Company to construct the Narok-Bomet line as part of the Sh15.6 billion Kenya Transmission Network Improvement Project (KTNIP).

The other two projects in the KTNIP are the Weru-Malindi-Kilifi and Rumuruti-Kabarnet high-voltage transmission lines. Ketraco did not reveal the value of its contract with North China Power Engineering Company.

Ketraco Managing Director John Mativo said the Narok-Bomet line would be completed by September 30, 2025.

“The other two lines (Rumuruti-Kabarnet, Weru-Malindi-Kilifi) are to be firmed up,” he said.

The KTNIP is jointly funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) which has provided a loan of €54 million (Sh7.6 billion), the National Treasury has contributed $5 million (Sh646 million), while the Korea Economic Development Cooperation Fund has put in $57 million (Sh7.36 billion).

It will see the construction of the three lines which have a capacity of 200kV and 132kV over a total distance of 273 kilometres.

The Narok-Bomet and Rumuruti-Kabarnet lines will enable the evacuation of surplus generation from Olkaria geothermal energy towards the western parts of Kenya and the retirement of the 60 megawatt (MW) Muhoroni gas turbine from service.

Meanwhile, the Weru-Malindi-Kilifi line will facilitate enhanced access to electricity in the Coastal region, particularly the large power customers in Mtwapa area on the Coast that are without grid connections.

“The investment will be fundamental in curbing the severe transmission capacity limitation and network congestion in the western part of Kenya and improve reliability and quality of electricity supply for domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers,” said the AfDB in its appraisal report for the project.

The project will also see the construction of new substations in the project areas to boost power capacity transfer over large areas.

Kenya is racing to revamp its transmission network after decades of underinvestment in a bid to expand power access in new areas and bolster the grid’s capacity to withstand increased demand.

Besides the usual use of tax revenue, loans, and grants to undertake major infrastructure projects, the government is pivoting towards Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to build new power transmission lines.

This is aimed at lessening the country’s ballooning debt burden.

Kenya is also pursuing a public private partnership deal with India’s Adani Energy Solutions and Africa50 to construct power transmission lines and substations under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) deal valued at a combined $1.22billion (Sh158.24 billion).

Both projects by Adani Energy Solutions—a subsidiary of Adani Group and Africa50 will be implemented under Ketraco.

Adani Energy Solutions will build the 206-kilometre (km) 400 kilovolts (kV) Gilgil-Thika-Malaa-Konza power transmission line, as well as the 95km 220kV Rongai-Keringet-Chemosit and the 70km 132kV Menengai-Olkalou-Rumuruti lines.

The India firm will also construct a 400/220kV substation at Lessos and similar facilities in Rongai, Nakuru, and Thurdibuoro in Kisumu each with a capacity of 132/33kV. The Treasury in its draft Budget Policy Statement(BPS) revealed the Adani projects will cost $907million(Sh117.62billion).

Africa50—owned by the African Development Bank and African governments— will build the 400kV transmission line from Loosuk to Lessos spanning 177km and the 64km Kisumu-Musaga 220kV transmission line.