GDC targets private firm to build 10MW power plants

The Geothermal Development Company (GDC) is looking for an independent power producer to build wellhead power plants of up to 10 megawatts at its Menengai Geothermal field in Nakuru.

Wellhead technology enables firms to generate power directly from a geothermal steam well that is undergoing tests or that is awaiting connection to a permanent power plant.

While a geothermal power plant is run by steam piped from multiple wells, a wellhead utilises steam from just a single well.

Once the main plant is fully constructed, the wellheads are removed and moved to different stations, so that steam from the wells can then feed into the main plant.

Wellhead plants are easier and less expensive to build compared to a full geothermal power plant, meaning they can be used to generate power much more quickly.

GDC said that the independent power producer (IPP) will utilise the geothermal wellhead power plant for captive power generation with an option of the net electricity output sold to Kenya Power.

“GDC shall supply steam and brine for equivalent to 5 to 10 megawatt (MW) for conversion by the Geothermal Wellhead Power Plant,” said the company.

GDC seeks to fast-track the construction of the project and is eyeing testing and commissioning of the wellhead plant between June and December 2026.

“Under this arrangement, therefore, billing shall be based on energy supplied to the grid or utilised in captive generation as the case may be.”

GDC is planning to utilise the wells drilled in the three-phase development of the Menengai field.

In the first phase, three IPPs have been contracted to each build a 35MW on a Build Own Operate model.

The first IPP is Sosian Menengai Geothermal Limited, which is linked to former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, last year completed its 35MW plant that is currently supplying power to the grid.