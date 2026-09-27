Why that stiffness could be linked to menopause

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More persistent or severe cases may require assessment by an orthopaedic surgeon or musculoskeletal specialist.
By
Esther Intabo
The menopausal transition, or perimenopause, is a period of hormonal and physical change that occurs over several years.
Women may experience changes in bone density, increasing their long-term risk of osteoporosis and fractures. The changes also affect the cardiovascular system, brain, muscles and joints.
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