KPA eyes decongestion, extra cash with new office tower

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) plans to construct a multi-storeyed office tower away from Mombasa port in a bid to ease congestion, improve security, and rent out offices and conference rooms to earn additional revenue.

The complex will comprise approximately 40,000 square metres of office space for KPA staff, four times the space they are using now. It will also have 10,000 square metres of lettable office space, 4,000 square metres of lettable commercial suites, and 10,000 square metres of conventional and conferencing facility.

In addition, the proposed building will have a parking space to accommodate about 1,200 cars. The building will also have a watchtower and a helipad, marking a major improvement from the agency’s current head office building built in 1978.

“KPA has, in line with its objectives and over time, employed a huge workforce that needs to be housed in a modern office environment that provides comfortable and efficient work environment,” KPA said in a disclosure.

“KPA also aims to expand its financial base and towards this end intends to generate income from lettable offices, conference and commercial spaces and to meet the needs of its primary customers, secondary customers and other stakeholders,” the State agency added.

KPA says the relocation will also allow the current space of about 10,000 square metres, to be used for container handling and storage and therefore easing congestion at the port.

Pre-feasibility study for the building was completed and approved in 2018 and KPA has now opened the search for a consultant to guide on detailed designs and supervision of the construction. The new complex will be on a parcel of land that currently has mixed-use facilities supporting infrastructure for KPA.

KPA had earlier estimated that the built-up area for the proposed building would be about 75,000 square metres. However, it notes that the consultant will determine the final built-up area at the design stage.

“The new facility should have a direct and secure connection to the port. The project should be the highlight of Mombasa as a modern port city,” says KPA.

Some of the customers that KPA is targeting for new revenue include shipping lines, importers, and exporters, shipping agencies, transporters and clearing agents.

It is not clear how much KPA will pay for the project.

According to KPA, having headquarters within the port area greatly compromises security. The relocation will limit access to the port to essential service and operational personnel, making it easier to control and manage security.

The port of Mombasa is the gateway to East and Central Africa, making it one of the busiest along the East African coastlines.