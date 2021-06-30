Shipping & Logistics Manda Airport set for bigger planes September on upgrade

By ANTHONY KITIMO

Starting September, Manda Airport in Lamu will accommodate bigger aircraft of up to 300 passengers when expansion of the runway is complete.

The upgrade of the airport is targeted at meeting the rising demand for air transport following increasing economic activities around Lamu.

The modernisation of the facility, the largest in the county of Lamu, began early this year.

The upgrade involves civil works on the apron and the expansion of the runway from two kilometres to 2.4 kilometres.

Manda Airport manager, George Gitau said the government had allocated Sh121 million for the project which is 50 percent complete.

"The project is going on well despite challenges brought about by Covid-19.The project is being undertaken by Dhanjal Brothers Limited and is expected to be complete by August this year," said Mr Gitau.

Project manager Martin Gachagua said most of earth works are complete and promised to deliver the project on time.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said the government is in the process of connecting the airport with the national grid to allow night landing in the coming months.

"Manda Airport is one of the pillars supporting Lamu Port South Sudan Transport (Lapsset) corridor project," said Mr Oguna.

"The Manda Airport is one of the key Vision 2030 flagship projects in the Coast region and Kenya as a whole."

The airport is served by Jambojet, Air Kenya, Safarilink, Fly 540 and a number of private charters.

Earlier, Jambojet announced plans to increase its market share in Coast region from the current 34 percent to about 60 percent but cited poor airport infrastructure, especially in Lamu and Diani airports as a key setback.

Airline’s acting managing director Karanja Ndegwa said infrastructure challenges cause it to fly at 70 percent capacity in some Coastal airstrips.

"Jambojet intends to increase its market in the region from 34 percent to at least 40 percent this year by increasing frequency visits and adding our routes despite a number of airstrips infrastructure challenges, but with the ongoing expansion of runways in Lamu and Diani, we hope to achieve that," said Mr Ndegwa.