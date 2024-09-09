Mombasa airport gets new passenger lounge

"As Kenya Airports Authority, we continuously strive to ensure that our airports reflect the highest standards in service excellence, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.
"The opening of the Bosphorus Lounge is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the facilities at MIA, ensuring that we meet the growing demand for premium amenities," he said.
Private lounges provide quieter environments and often better access to customer service representatives.
Lounges also offer space for private meetings, wireless internet access, and other business services, along with provisions to enhance passenger comforts, such as free drinks, snacks, magazines and showers.
"As the airport service industry continues to evolve, we are seeing customers demanding a more seamless, personalised experience at airports that led to the company focusing on bringing this experience to Mombasa," said Cemal Ulman, the director for Bosphorus Company Limited.
The coastal tourism sector has struggled to increase tourist numbers since the global shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but officials are hopeful that the upgrades at MIA could help boost passenger numbers, which began to pick up last year.
Official data shows that passenger arrivals at MIA rose by 82.3 percent last year to 157,000 passengers.
Several airlines are also eyeing direct flights to Mombasa, a move expected to further boost passenger numbers.