Mombasa airport gets new passenger lounge

A Turkish investor has opened a new lounge at the Moi International Airport (MIA) in Mombasa, targeting to tap on rising passenger traffic through the gateway.

The Bosphorus Lounge, designed with a coastal culture theme, opened its doors at the weekend and covers 10,000 square feet with a capacity of 150 guests.

MIA manager Abel Gogo said the new lounge would help improve the passenger experience at the facility as the country works to woo more visitors to the coastal tourism circuit.

"As Kenya Airports Authority, we continuously strive to ensure that our airports reflect the highest standards in service excellence, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

"The opening of the Bosphorus Lounge is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the facilities at MIA, ensuring that we meet the growing demand for premium amenities," he said.

Private lounges provide quieter environments and often better access to customer service representatives.

Lounges also offer space for private meetings, wireless internet access, and other business services, along with provisions to enhance passenger comforts, such as free drinks, snacks, magazines and showers.

"As the airport service industry continues to evolve, we are seeing customers demanding a more seamless, personalised experience at airports that led to the company focusing on bringing this experience to Mombasa," said Cemal Ulman, the director for Bosphorus Company Limited.

The coastal tourism sector has struggled to increase tourist numbers since the global shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but officials are hopeful that the upgrades at MIA could help boost passenger numbers, which began to pick up last year.

Official data shows that passenger arrivals at MIA rose by 82.3 percent last year to 157,000 passengers.

Several airlines are also eyeing direct flights to Mombasa, a move expected to further boost passenger numbers.