Transport More ditch matatus for train on Kisumu, Nanyuki routes

By PETER MBURU

More Kenyans are ditching matatus for rail transport on the Nairobi-Kisumu and Nairobi-Nanyuki routes, fresh data shows. This is buoyed by lower fares in a tough economy and the convenience of dodging traffic gridlock on major roads.

Last year, at least 165,784 passengers travelled using Meter Gauge Railway (MGR) trains plying the Nairobi-Kisumu and Nairobi- Nanyuki routes—more than double compared to 2022. Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that 68,784 commuters used the Nairobi-Kisumu MGR train last year, as 97,000 used the Nairobi-Nanyuki train.

In December alone, 25,205 Kenyans used the Nairobi- Kisumu route, as 26,226 Kenyans used the Nairobi- Nanyuki train. The Nairobi- Kisumu train passengers in December were 130 percent more than the 10,961 passengers who used the train in December 2022, while those plying the Nanyuki route shot up by 248 percent from 7,547 passengers.

In December, Kenya Railways had to increase the frequency of the Kisumu and Nanyuki Safari trains as it witnessed a surge in demand, announcing it would operate twice weekly as compared to the previous schedule of once-a-week travels.

The change of preference by passengers could be attributed to the low fares of Sh900 for an economy class ticket on the Kisumu train and Sh400 for the train to Nanyuki, compared to matatu fares which can double during festivities and back-to-school seasons.

The growing number of Kenyans using trains to travel up-country comes at a time when Kenya Railways has been investing billions of shillings in the renovation of railway lines, and the purchase of wagons to enhance operations.

The Nairobi- Kisumu MGR operations generated Sh39.9 million for Kenya Railways last year, while the Nanyuki route generated Sh13.5 million.

