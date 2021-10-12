Shipping & Logistics Srilanka career adds flights on Nairobi route

Terminal 1A at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary Passengers will pay an average fare of Sh90,800 ($820) on a return air ticket in the route.

The first flight will depart Colombo Monday at 0030 hrs to arrive in Nairobi at 0425 hrs.

The return flight will depart Nairobi at 0440 hrs on Friday to arrive in Colombo at 1355hrs.

SriLankan Airlines will increase its frequency on the Nairobi-Colombo route starting end of October on growing passenger demand from Asia. The airline that launched operations on the route in April says flights will increase to two from one per week.

Passengers will pay an average fare of Sh90,800 ($820) on a return air ticket in the route. “The flight will cut travel time between the two destinations to six hours,” Ruwan Fernando, CEO of Mayleen Kenya Limited— the Passenger sales agent for SriLankan Airlines in Kenya told Shipping and Logistics in an interview yesterday.

Under the upcoming schedule, the first flight will depart Colombo Monday at 0030 hrs to arrive in Nairobi at 0425 hrs. The flight will then depart Nairobi the same day (Monday) at 1825 hrs to arrive in Colombo at 0330hrs on Tuesday.

The second flight will depart Colombo Thursday at 1045hrs to arrive in Nairobi at 1440 hrs. The return flight will depart Nairobi at 0440 hrs on Friday to arrive in Colombo at 1355hrs. “The flight type will be an Airbus A330-300 configured for 269 economy and 28 business class seats,” he said.