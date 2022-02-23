Technology Chinese firm launches Redmi Note smartphone in Kenya

By KEVIN ROTICH

More by this Author Summary A huge demand for entry-level and mid-range smartphones, which are pocket friendly in a market where feature phones are still widely used, has attracted major players from the Asian giant.

This week, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp announced its latest flagship phone brand the Redmi Note 11 Series, pushing forward the legacy of Redmi Note series with three all-new devices.

China's largest smartphone makers have intensified their battle for the Kenyan phone market, seeking a slice of one of the fastest-growing device outlets in the region.

This week, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp announced its latest flagship phone brand the Redmi Note 11 Series, pushing forward the legacy of Redmi Note series with three all-new devices: Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11.

The new series feature upgraded camera system, charging speed, display and SoC.

“Raising up the flagship camera experience, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S once feature 108MP primary sensors, allowing you to capture and share moments of your life in high resolution and true-to-life details,” Xiaomi Kenya General Manager Boden Zhang Yi said.

“Utilising the Samsung HM2 sensor with a large 1/1.52" sensor size, the main camera leverages 9-in-1 pixel binning technology as well as dual native ISO to deliver incredible images with higher dynamic range and colour performance, with excellent results even in dim light.”

The Chinese phone maker took the second spot for the first time with 17 percent share of worldwide smartphone shipments, up 3 percent from the previous quarter, according to the research firm.

“The average selling price of Xiaomi phones is about 40 percent to 75 percent cheaper compared with Samsung and Apple respectively,” Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton said, adding that a major priority for Xiaomi this year is to grow sales of its high-end devices.”

The company's shipments jumped more than 300 percent in Latin America, 150 percent Africa and 50 percent in Western Europe, the report said.

Xiaomi in 2019 set up an Africa department that focuses on markets including Kenya, following growth in its homegrown Chinese market.

