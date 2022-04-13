Technology Electric vehicles will thrive in city logistics

By MBUGUA NJIHIA

More by this Author Summary The perfect storm of a diseased season, slow economic growth, geopolitical disturbance, and disrupted supply chains is causing all sectors to relook their fundamentals and adjust for survival and sustainability.

The perfect storm of a diseased season, slow economic growth, geopolitical disturbance, and disrupted supply chains is causing all sectors to relook their fundamentals and adjust for survival and sustainability.

The public transport sector across road, rail and air took a heavy blow as the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the world.

The restriction of movement and reduced carriage capacity crippled many, unable to unlock economies of scale, or quickly pivot into parallel opportunities in logistics that the pandemic catalysed, using available assets such as trucks and human resources.

Everyone uses a means of transport. We have to connect to daily opportunities, which often means moving from one place to another in search of or fulfillment of these opportunities. In Nairobi metros, the majority use public transport, followed by non-motorised transit.

An efficient, sustainable, and environmentally friendly transport network is the key to thriving city metros and overall economic well-being.

I have spent time embedded in operations along a busy transport artery serving a large metro area. The highest cost centre within any fossil fuel-based transport operation is energy.

The transport sector is ‘driven’ by fossil fuels. While subject to many controls at a global level, tectonic supply disruption has not happened. It has now come to a head as fuel prices skyrocket, the government subsidy not counting for much in the larger scheme of things.

The domino effect is an increase in the cost of goods, services, and labour. Notwithstanding, the climate change conversation hangs heavy.

How do we best mitigate this downside? A few years ago, the answer would have stumped us.

Now, I believe the adoption of electric vehicles in public transport and logistics will stem the negative effects, and create a much-needed social-economic lift.

First, 90 percent of Kenya’s energy comes from renewable sources buffering us from supply disruptions and price fluctuations as is in the case of fossil fuels.

Acting Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC managing director Rosemary Oduor sees this opportunity and has publicly said there is enough current off-peak capacity to charge 50,000 buses and two million motorcycles daily.

They are working closely with six e-mobility providers setting up charging infrastructure and other operations where product-market fit is undeniable across buses, vans, taxis, tuk-tuks, and boda-bodas.

Crowning this thought is that we have access to affordable electric vehicle technologies. Coupled with local manufacturing and fabrication, whose quality continues to improve, the shift argument – whether under an EV conversion framework or building brand new grows stronger.

If the government lived up to its tax subsidy promise, imports from established OEMs will also rise.

The climate mitigation dividend is another benefit but insight for another day.

Njihia is the head of business and partnerships at Sure Corporation | www.mbuguanjihia.com | @mbuguanjihia