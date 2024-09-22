Customer satisfaction: How human-centred design shapes innovation and business growth

Within today’s competitive landscape, customer satisfaction is a key determinant of success. The modern customer is juggling multiple priorities and hefty mental loads, so they seek convenience from the products they use. They want products that are easy to understand and intuitive to use.

This calls for a design philosophy called human-centred design—a creative problem-solving approach that puts the customer’s needs at the core of product and solution design.

Human-centred design is about empathy, requiring designers and engineers to put themselves in their customers’ shoes to understand their challenges, desires, and contexts. This process involves a combination of four ideologies: collaboration, inclusion, innovation, and iteration.

The design of new products requires a collaborative approach where a multidisciplinary team brainstorms the scope that a product should address.

This phase is crucial to understanding the various perspectives and expertise that can contribute to a product’s success.

Inclusion ensures that diverse user needs and perspectives are taken into consideration, deciding which features that address a wide variety of needs will be added into the final product.

The next principle, innovation, requires creative thinking to bring these features together in a way that makes sense for the user. Innovation works in tandem with iteration—testing, gathering feedback, and refining the product based on the real-world user feedback.

Within the sphere of consumer electronics, human-centred design drives the continuous race to improve on existing product products and innovate new ones.

At LG, we strive to make our products not only beautiful and filled with features, but also accessible and more inclusive.

What brings us to these innovations is a focus on customer experience. But this is not limited to the functionality of devices; it looks at the entire ecosystem of interaction between the customer and the product. This includes considering the aesthetics of the product and even how it fits into the customer’s ethos.

For example, we consider that our customers are eco-conscious and design energy and water saving products through processes that limit greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, we focus on creating long-lasting durable products which addresses the concern of electronic waste.

For a business to thrive in the modern marketplace it needs to evolve in its user experience design to a point where customers’ needs and priorities determine product strategy.

Design with empathy and inclusivity in mind to ensure that none of your core customers are left behind. As industries advance and technologies evolve, human-centred design will be the guiding star, illuminating the path to a better world.

While the concept is simple enough, its execution may present challenges. Rapidly advancing technology, and the need to keep up with competitors can quickly drive businesses to including features that their core customers do not need, thereby turning them away from the products.

Designers must, therefore, adopt a comprehensive and agile approach that allows them to test and fail fast giving them an opportunity to iterate and redeploy.

They must also consider that while new features and radical designs can capture attention, it can also alienate customers who prefer established conventions. The key, therefore, is to innovate in ways that enhance the user experience without causing unnecessary disruption.

Whether in manufacturing or service industry, it is crucial to build for customers with their needs in mind.