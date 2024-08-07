How Kenya content creators will unlock cash from Facebook

Meta-owned social media platform Facebook on Tuesday activated its monetisation programme for content creators in Kenya, making the country the 12th African country to enjoy the offer.

The feature will be a potential income source for all cadres of users operating individual account profiles or pages on the platform, with zero regard to pre-existing influencing prowess attained by content creators.

Did Facebook previously have a monetisation programme?

Before the unveiling of the latest programme, the platform allowed users to make earnings through Facebook Stars which meant that account or page followers would show appreciation to creators by buying them stars which would see creators get paid $0.01 (Sh1.29) for every star received.

This however proved inhibitive as followers were required to purchase the stars using real money.

How will creators earn in the new model?

In the new model, creators will generate income from in-stream ads that appear before, in the middle, or after videos posted on the platform, as well as from ads placed on reels that accompany short videos posted on Facebook.

On their part, creators will be required to up their creativity to attract more eyeballs to their video posts--a requirement that is set to stir aggressive competition on both the quality and volumes among the creatives.

Who is eligible?

Eligible revenue earners must be aged 18 and above with at least 5,000 followers on their private profiles or 10,000 followers on their pages and must have accumulated over 60,000 minutes of total watch time within the past two months from organic followers while the requirement for page creators is 600,000 viewed minutes within the same duration.

Creators must also maintain at least five active videos on their pages or profiles, in addition to complying with the platform’s spelt out partner monetisation and content monetisation policies.

Facebook will automatically place promotional advertisements on a creator’s video content, live postings, or reels from where income will be computed based on user views.

What does the monetisation policy entail?

Facebook’s monetisation policy dictates that a video must attract a minimum of 1,000 views for it to start earning--a requirement geared towards ensuring only high-value content that attracts a significant audience gets monetised.