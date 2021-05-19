Technology Let’s cross from consumer side to producer realm

By MBUGUA NJIHIA

More by this Author Summary Some key developments here are; the expansion of the regional telecommunications opportunity as the Ethiopian market opens up, digital lender Tala closing on capital and partnership with Visa to leverage cryptocurrency for new business lines.

Branch making a play for a microfinance operation giving it access to a regulatory tool to supercharge new products and state-controlled Ethiotel rolling out TeleBirr, its mobile money platform.

I am keen on movements in the financial services, telecommunications, and logistics sectors and the last few weeks have seen a flurry of activity as listed companies announced their results and the steady stream of capital raise announcements and other significant regional business developments flowed in.

In the past I have gone at our local ecosystem, calling it the ‘laggard Silicon Savannah’ when it comes to the issue of blockchain-powered product innovation and its crypto seed. Today, I extend to agitate that we must stop being net consumers and maximise the opportunities from solutions built to scratch our itch, adapting them from the world.

Let us run with M-Pesa as a use case looking at value extraction from the technology build plus intellectual property. M-Pesa’s contribution to Safaricom’s bottom line topped that of voice at the recent results announcements.

The minimum viable product for M-Pesa was built by an outsourced software house – Sagentia, with multinational corporation IBM upgrading it a few years later before it was finally migrated under a licensing agreement to the Huawei Mobile Money Platform. Safaricom and Vodacom moved to ring-fence the M-Pesa brand, product development, and support services in a multimillion-dollar deal with parent company Vodafone to enable the partnership run with the Mpesa Africa outfit, a laudable move but perhaps half a decade late.

In hindsight, there is a lot to read between these lines but the crux is that in many instances 'we' fail to cross the chasm into producer territory opting instead to remain on the consumer side, even where the current traction or standing of a product was refined by 'our' user experiences.

The outcome of this particular use case is that Safaricom has inadvertently enabled competition in the African market, which I believe is the final frontier for inclusive financial rails as delivered by mobile money. M-Pesa Africa will face zero-sum competition from its cousins who may be better resourced to develop new markets or ride out any issues that are bound to arise.

Wherever government has a stake or sway, it must selfishly look at growing local capacity to empower the citizen contractor or consortium of, with the chops and references to close on export markets directly. The upside should be obvious.

Njihia is the head of business and partnerships at Sure Corporation | www.mbuguanjihia.com | @mbuguanjihia