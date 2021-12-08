Technology English premier league, IEBC make list of leading google searches

By HILARY KIMUYU

More by this Author Summary The ‘Year in Search’ lists released on Wednesday reveals the most popular trends in the past 12 months.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Kazi Mtaani came in fourth and fifth respectively.

The English Premier League (EPL), Uganda elections and Kiambaa mini-poll results were the most searched events by Kenyans this year, according to a report by Google.

The ‘Year in Search’ lists released on Wednesday reveals the most popular trends in the past 12 months.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Kazi Mtaani came in fourth and fifth respectively.

Fourth on the list of general trending searches was probably due to the commission’s activities as they prepare for next year’s general election.

“Just as Search can help you explore and discover a world of information, there are many ways to explore the year through the lens of Google Search,” said Sharon Machira, Google’s communications and public affairs manager in Kenya.

“Google’s 2021 Year in Search Lists compile the moments, people, topics, events, and places that captured Kenyans’ attention during the year. Search is a useful tool to help people find answers to the biggest questions facing society.”

The lists range from overall global stories to local top 10 lists of trending topics across sports, music, lifestyle, personalities, news, and more, on “how-to” and “What is?” queries’. Other trending queries were the BBI ruling, KDF recruitment, SGR booking, Pandora Papers. The tenth trending search query was Afghanistan.

Kenyans also turned to Google Search for tips on how to find true love and how to check KCPE and KCSE results. Kenyans also searched how to register for NHIF via M-Pesa and how to apply for Kazi Mtaani.

How to write an application letter, how to write a CV, how to buy tokens and how to style braids.

Covid-19 Registry was the top trending search query in the health category followed by AstraZeneca Vaccine. Chanjo Kenya, which is the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 Vaccination Portal, was the third trending search health query followed by the Moderna Vaccine.

Mukhisa Kituyi topped local personality’s searches while retired President Mwai Kibaki who celebrated his 90th birthday last November was second followed by Martha Koome with Eliud Kipchoge’s name search coming fourth.

Bobi Wine, Uganda’s opposition leader, US President Joe Biden, Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano were the top trending global personalities searches.