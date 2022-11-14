Technology Mayleen eyes courier firms with electric bikes leasing deals

By JOHN MUTUA

E-mobility company, Mayleen Corporation is targeting corporates with a scooters and motorbikes leasing deal as the race to cut fossil fuels-driven transportation gathers momentum.

Customers will pay an average of Sh39,000 per month for a range of electric two-wheelers manufactured by Beijing-based smart mobility giant, NIU Technologies.

Fernando Ruwan, the CEO of Mayleen Corporation says that the company is betting on lower leasing costs to scale up clean transport.

Kenya, like the rest of the world, is racing against time to slow down the rising global temperatures largely blamed on carbon emissions. Vehicle manufacturers in playing their part, have accelerated their plans to phase out the production of fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

“We are enabling corporates to comply with the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) regulations without incurring additional costs,” says Mr Ruwan.

The price of the scooters and motorbikes models ranges from Sh375,000 to Sh400,000.

The scooters and motorbikes are mainly targeting cargo and courier services with each of them capable of carrying up to 180 kilogrammes of freight.

Mayleen Corporation started shipping the NIU scooters and motorbikes in August and targets to have at least 500 of them on Kenyan roads by end of next year.

The electric scooters and motorbikes dubbed Stimaride have two batteries that are swappable and can cover up to 200 kilometres when fully charged.

The manufacturer says that for every 100 kilometres covered using the bikes, the environment is spared about 25 kilogrammes of carbon emission, highlighting the potential of electric bikes to curb pollution.

Mayleen Corporation is banking on the leasing model to drive sales and ward off competition from other local firms that have joined the e-transport sector.

Other firms such as Swedish-Kenyan tech company Roam and ARC Ride Kenya have partnered with M-Kopa to deliver electric motorbikes and scooters.

Mr Ruwan notes that Kenya's vast sources of renewable energy such as geothermal, solar, and wind backed by the increased credit provisions by banks for e-mobility have created incentives for e-mobility firms to offer more clean transport options.

NCBA Group and KCB Group have already pumped billions of shillings in loans for clean mobility. Kenya Power is also set to start constructing electric charging stations in Nairobi and Nakuru on a pilot basis.

Mayleen through its subsidiary ChargeNET Kenya has already installed eight electric charging stations in the capital city, offering motorists convenience. Motorists can however charge the NIU bikes using the normal electricity sockets in the houses.

