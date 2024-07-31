Microsoft, health startup eyes pharma with AI tool

Microsoft and data and AI technology company Flapmax, in partnership with Kenyan health tech startup Zendawa, have launched AI-powered solutions to improve the operations and potential of small pharmacies across the country.

Through this partnership, Zendawa has created a marketplace for online users to purchase pharmaceutical products.

Using AI, Zendawa can match these orders with the nearest pharmacy and provide last-mile delivery.

In addition, the startup is using optimised software tools and improved supply chain management to streamline forecasting within pharmacies and improve access to financing.

Gerald Maithya, general manager of Microsoft's Africa Transformation Office, said AI can benefit small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the pharmaceutical sector.

It can do this by giving them better access to financial services, optimising their processes, and improving service delivery, which can have a significant impact on national healthcare and drug availability.

“Zendawa is a great example of what small businesses in Africa can accomplish with AI.

“That’s why Microsoft’s ambition is to democratise our breakthroughs in AI to help local businesses be more productive and go on to solve the most pressing problems of the continent.

“We’re excited to support Zendawa as they look to transform access to quality healthcare in Africa,” said Ms Maithya.

“Understanding that operational expenses account for around 70 percent of pharmacies’ annual budget allocation, Zendawa provides these businesses with a digital suite to track their online and offline sales.

“It then uses AI to analyse data from the digital suite of tools used by its pharmacy partners and develops credit scores.

“These scores help unlock access to capital, which pharmacies can use to restock or pay for utilities,” said Wilfred Chege, Co-founder and CEO of Zendawa.