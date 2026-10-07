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Banks escape 20pc KRA tax on overdue loan interest

Banks have secured relief from a tax claim on interest earned from borrowers who delay loan repayments.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Banks have secured relief from a tax claim on interest earned from borrowers who delay loan repayments after the Tax Appeals Tribunal ruled that default interest is not subject to excise duty.

The ruling gives lenders grounds to challenge similar tax assessments by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), potentially reducing their tax bill on income earned from overdue loans.

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