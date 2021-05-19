Technology New innovation points to revolution in restaurants

By FAUSTINE NGILA

Do you still pay for food and drinks using cash? If Yes, then you are gradually being relegated to history.

A new innovation by Huawei and Safaricom could entirely change restaurant services as you know them across major towns in Kenya.

In a crowded urban eatery, instead of the ordinary process where you order for food or drinks, wait for between 20 and 30 minutes to be served and pay via M-Pesa afterwards, the new solution makes the service faster.

Banking on the power of Quick Response (technology), the two companies have launched a service where customers scan a code printed on a menu mini-board placed on a table that directs them to a web-based platform where they choose what they want.

When the Business Daily visited Pete’s Cafe in Kilimani, Nairobi, where Huawei and Safaricom launched the first trials on Tuesday, several customers were being trained on how to use the new service which also allows them to ask other people to pay for their bills via M-Pesa.

Moments later, the online order, which has details of what has been paid for and the code of the table, lands on the table.

“It is more convenient compared to paying via M-Pesa but still having to wait for half an hour. The situation where waiters get confused who ordered what at what time is now eliminated,” said Bakari Yusuf, a customer who ordered coffee via the service.

The ‘Scan and Order’ solution comes with the capability to help restaurants digitise their menu and ordering systems enabling them to provide better customer service, optimise their pricing strategies and leverage the power of Big Data analytics.

Food joints with the technology can monitor, in real-time, how foods and drinks are being ordered, what and when to restock, what food to prepare more, how to price and how to package.

“We are happy to embrace technology and again to be the first restaurant in Kenya to launch the 'Scan and Order' service together with Huawei and M-Pesa. Pete is 100 percent owned by locals for locals with a global touch. Together we are chasing a digital world,” said Pete Owiti chief executive of Pete’s Café .

While Huawei and Safaricom have long worked together to build widespread connectivity infrastructure and payment systems, modern payment systems demand going beyond M-Pesa and creating fewer steps in the payments process.

Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, managing director of M-Pesa Africa said he couldn’t gauge the potential of a different way to pay for goods other than via ‘Buy Goods’ or ‘Paybill’ options, when a pitch for the solution was conducted for Safaricom.

“I remember when the Huawei Kenya chief executive called me to his office to tell me about an exciting solution. I didn’t know what I was going to see. They had a presentation and we agreed that this is something we needed to do,” he said.

The two companies believe that the ‘Scan and Order’ technology will not only improve service efficiency but also help restaurants optimise their product offerings and hence make more profits.

The QR solution also gives groceries tools to plan their fresh produce purchases and supply chains. By enabling real-time feedback mechanisms, merchants can quickly and cost-effectively respond to consumers requirements in the restaurant.

Meng Wei, chief executive of Huawei Kenya stated that the tech giant would continue to work with Safaricom to continuously invest in innovation and support Pete’s Cafe’s digital business development.