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Ride-hailing apps tweaking models to lock in customers

The shift is coming in a market that supports a growing number of workers and businesses.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Dennis Musau

Technology Correspondent

Nation Media Group

For a regular digital-taxi user, the cost of getting to work, meeting friends, or ordering a meal online can add up over a month.

Ride-hailing companies are betting that some of these customers will be willing to pay a fixed fee upfront in exchange for discounts, faster pick-ups and cheaper deliveries.

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