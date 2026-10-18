Ride-hailing apps tweaking models to lock in customers

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The shift is coming in a market that supports a growing number of workers and businesses.
By
Dennis Musau
Technology Correspondent
Nation Media Group
For a regular digital-taxi user, the cost of getting to work, meeting friends, or ordering a meal online can add up over a month.
Ride-hailing companies are betting that some of these customers will be willing to pay a fixed fee upfront in exchange for discounts, faster pick-ups and cheaper deliveries.
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