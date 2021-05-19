Technology Smart customer care tool to help firms drive sales

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary Belgium tech firm Pinotage Advisory has partnered with Blueprint sales Africa to build Africa smart customer relationship management (CRM) tool targeting businesses that are looking to grow sales in the Kenyan market.

The project funded by the two firms to the tune of Sh26.87 million ($250,000) will take 13 months after which the tool will be released into the market.

Belgium tech firm Pinotage Advisory has partnered with Blueprint sales Africa to build Africa smart customer relationship management (CRM) tool targeting businesses that are looking to grow sales in the Kenyan market.

The project funded by the two firms to the tune of Sh26.87 million ($250,000) will take 13 months after which the tool will be released into the market.

The tool used for managing a company’s relationship with a customers as well as potential customers will target sectors such as banking, hotels, retail and insurance.

“The system will have a high level of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to enable business organisations to better study and manage customer relations, predict outcomes and spend more time on strategies that are working,” Blueprint sales Africa director John Muchiri told the Digital Business in an interview yesterday.

“This enables the organisation to become more profitable as they can be more in control of the business.”

Mr Muchiri added that most organisations can’t grow because sales and marketing key strategies are implemented as copy and paste manner, leading to the collapse of businesses.

This tool, he said will advise on strategies businesses need to put in place to analyse what’s currently working and get to understand their customers preference.

This will be made possible by advanced Artificial Intelligence and machine learning tools integrated into the system.

Niels Tulleneers, the project coordinator from Belgium tech firm admitted that there are a couple of CRM’s already in the market but added that most of them are built with the western market in mind.

“Those built locally are short in technology or low user-friendliness makes it difficult for users to get the most out of this tool,” he said.