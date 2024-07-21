Tapping the power of AI in disrupting luxury industry

Inventions and innovations around artificial intelligence (AI) have catapulted it past the proof-of-concept stage to actual use cases in the daily operations of business and the daily lives of consumers alike.

The impact of integrating AI into different sectors has been both lauded and criticised, and the luxury sector is no exception.

In luxury marketing, extensive exploration of generative AI often results in responses that come across as calculated and generic.

However, a much more exciting proposition emerges when incorporating a deeper understanding of the customer and an appreciation for nuanced taste—something that AI is still striving to master.

AI is undoubtedly disrupting the alcohol beverage industry, much like it is in other sectors, with impressive potential to harness greater efficiencies from streamlined processes and leveraging extensive data analysis.

These models can forecast the production volume of specialist malts and blends years in advance, leading to operational excellence that is invisible to consumers.

Yet integrating artificial intelligence as a feature of existing operations rather than as an entirely different product opens a world of opportunities for brands at the intersection of technology and human-centred craft.

AI models excel at crunching enormous amounts of data in seconds, and this data offers immense potential for luxury brands seeking to utilise it to create the ultimate individualised consumer experiences.

Imagine a world where personal consumer preferences are anticipated and catered to with precision.

AI-driven subscription services could leverage the power of data to match brands to personalised consumer preferences, be they scent, flavours, blends, colour, size, and other factors that attach to consumer loyalty.

The ability to create bespoke, never-to-be-repeated brand interactions will only be limited by what is imagined the data can do. A key element of any luxury brand is delivery. Tesla delivers the vehicle to a location of the customer’s choosing. Luxury clothing brands create a personal shopping experience on appointment and curated to be an only-for-you experience.

At Diageo, brands support the mission to celebrate life every day, everywhere, and AI has the potential to make significant strides in this pursuit. With the knowledge that luxury consumers are always in search of unique and elevated experiences, there is an exploration of how technology can be used in resonance with the lifestyles of consumers.

Custom order

AI-integrated subscription boxes could revolutionise data application in e-commerce. Picture this: A consumer takes a simple image of an in-home bar using their smartphone camera and sends it to the e-commerce platform. This triggers the AI to generate a custom order, including trial recommendations guided by information provided by the consumer. This model, already successful in other parts of the world, could be adapted for an e-commerce experience in luxury.

In a world where technology and luxury seamlessly integrate, imagine receiving a notification while disembarking from a flight at a travel destination. A luxury vehicle is waiting to pick up the guest, hotel check-in has been initiated remotely, pre-booked hotel services are confirmed, and a preferred welcome drink will be ready on arrival. All this is triggered by AI integration when the flight is confirmed as boarded.

What is evident is that tapping into the potential of AI requires cross-sectoral discourse and collaborative exploration.

The journey toward fully harnessing AI’s capabilities in luxury is just beginning, and with collaborative innovation, it will play a role in creating unparalleled tailored experiences that define the essence of modern luxury.