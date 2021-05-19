Technology Why going digital is now inevitable for law firms

By CHARLES MWANIKI

More by this Author Summary The legal fraternity has, like every other sector of the economy, been forced to review the way it operates during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Practising lawyers have thus been forced to invest heavily in new IT systems that can support video conferencing and filing of cases online, bringing a new face to a sector which has traditionally been reliant on physical paper records and face to face meetings.

Scola Munyao Kayugira and Andrew Khakula, partners at AKMK Advocates, say that their law firm has had to invest millions of shillings in a new management system, and have also outsourced some of their IT functions to experts.

“This has been a major shift for all the stakeholders in the justice system. Lawyers have been forced to invest in quality internet access, good office scanners, good equipment that can sustain continuous use and good quality audio and video,” Ms Kayugira said.

“In terms of what we have invested so far, we would say that it goes over Sh3.5 million, but gradually over a long period of time. All the IT needs of the firm are currently outsourced, our information is hosted in the cloud and we have various IT specialists who support us on need basis.”

They have also leaned on the new system for analytics and are now generating a variety of reports from the system which allows them a clearer view of performance in the firm.

Given that law firms handle a diverse demographics however, one of the biggest concerns about the shift to the digital space has been that some people who are not as IT-savvy would find it harder to access legal services. This means that face-to-face meetings cannot be fully eliminated, Covid-19 notwithstanding.

“Most of our clients are comfortable doing zoom meetings and have adjusted to the idea that they no longer need to have physical meetings with us unless it is absolutely necessary,” the duo said.

“We continue to do physical meetings whenever necessary but online meetings have become the norm.”

Challenges are still to be found, however. Not all courts in the country have access to reliable internet connectivity, meaning that disruptions during court sessions are common in such instances, as well as online filing of documents. It will also take time to train all the judicial and legal fraternity staff to be savvy in the new systems.

There is also the question of access to justice for those who cannot afford legal representation, and in most such cases are unable to access online hearing platforms that have been availed by the judiciary.

While lawyers can go online when representing their clients in court, poor litigants are mostly unable to do so, either because they do not have the necessary equipment and software, or are sometimes not aware of this option.

Some of the cases are also not amenable to online hearings, such as those involving children, and those that require lengthy submissions by lawyers.

This notwithstanding, Ms Kayugira said that it is unlikely that the legal system will go back to the old system, due to the many gains that are being accrued by going digital including faster and more efficient filing of cases, and cutting of costs.

“Covid has permanently changed the way law work is done in this country, I don’t think we will entirely go back to the way we used to conduct our business. There will be more reliance on IT as a business driver meaning that any law firm that has designed its workflows around IT will be sought after,” she said.