Data Hub Rising number of accidents defies efforts to improve road safety

A school bus that was swept at Enziu River in Mwingi, Kitui County, killing more than 30 people. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NMG

By Winnie Onyando

More by this Author Summary A report released last month by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA showed that the number of road accident deaths in the 11 months to November stood at 4,023, up from 3,340 in the corresponding period in 2020.

The country is not lacking in terms of laws and agencies meant to enhance road safety, both in terms of physical infrastructure and enforcement of rules.

Due to lax enforcement, the number of deaths in road accidents has gone up over the years.

More than two weeks ago, a school bus plunged into the raging waters of Enziu River in Mwingi, killing more than 30 people.

A report released last month by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA showed that the number of road accident deaths in the 11 months to November stood at 4,023, up from 3,340 in the corresponding period in 2020.

The increase is worrying since it appears to defy efforts made over many years by road safety agencies to improve the quality of driving and observance of motoring rules.

Though the blame is largely pointed at drivers and other road users, the traffic police department that is meant to enforce road rules is also to blame for the problem.

“The main causes of the accidents are speeding, dangerous overtaking, distracted driving, lane indiscipline, drunk driving and fatigue especially among long-distance drivers,” said the NTSA.

The country is not lacking in terms of laws and agencies meant to enhance road safety, both in terms of physical infrastructure and enforcement of rules.

The Kenya Roads Act was enacted in 2007 and the country has also set up three road implementing authorities (Kenya National Highways Authority, Kenya Rural Roads Authority and Kenya Urban Roads Authority).

There is also the NTSA, which was set up in 2012 to register and license vehicles, drivers and driving schools, and formulate policies to promote road safety.

Implementation of rules has, however, been lacking, especially in the public transport sector that has seen matatus roll back many of the rules introduced in 2004 under what was known as 'Michuki Rules'.

The most disregarded rules are those requiring public service vehicles to fit a working speed governor, and for passengers to wear seatbelts at all times.

Due to lax enforcement, the number of deaths in road accidents has gone up over the years.

The jump in road accidents is also tied to the State’s inability to effectively control the motorcycle taxis known as boda boda that flout rules.

Kenya, like most African countries, offers a huge potential for motorcycle ride-hailing firms due to low personal car ownership, rapidly expanding populations and a lack of efficient mass transport systems in fast-growing cities that are clogged with cars.

Official data shows annual registrations have doubled in five years to stand at 252,601 compared to the 2016 figure of 123,539. Motorcycles are cheaper, retailing at between Sh65,000 and Sh130,00, thus enabling many youth to acquire them for business.

However, motorcycle accidents are growing at a faster pace than those for any other category of road users. The number of motorcyclists involved in accidents has gone up by 58.4 percent to 6,048 from 3,818 in 2020.

Some 1,508 motorcyclists have died in the last 11 months compared to 1,324 in a similar period last year.

‘Usalama barabarani’

Reported traffic accidents rose by 24.2 percent to 8,919 in the January to November period, while the number of reported road traffic casualties increased by 7.8 percent to 16,970.

For all types of casualties presented, the motorcyclist category had the highest growth for all classes with increases in those killed, seriously injured and slightly injured recorded at 56.7 percent, 59.7 percent and 57 percent, respectively.

To counter the rise in accidents, the NTSA and the National Police Service have rolled out a road safety programme for the public dubbed ‘Usalama barabarani’, which on top of creating awareness on road safety is also offering a platform to report errant motorists through NTSA and police hotline.

The two agencies are ramping up motor vehicle inspection across the country ahead of the festive season, while also working with the National Youth Service to train boda boda operators on road safety.

The government is also revalidating driving schools across the country to weed out poorly trained drivers.