Economy Bread prices put pressure on rising cost of breakfast

Bread for sale. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary Broadways has indicated that it will increase the price of 400g in the coming days to Sh60 from Sh55 while the 600grammes will go up from Sh83 to Sh90 with 800g that is now retailing at Sh110 expected to rise to Sh110.

The increase in the cost of bread- a staple breakfast for many households, comes at a time when the prices of milk have also gone up, raising the cost of breakfast for consumers grappling with expensive petrol, soap and cooking gas.

Mr Bimal Shah, the managing director of Broadway Group of Companies, said the increase is inevitable because of a sharp rise in the cost of production.

Breakfast will get costly as bread makers start increasing prices on the rising cooking oil, fuel, wheat and packaging cost, sparking inflation.

Mini Bakeries, which owns the Supa Loaf brand, has raised the price of 400grammes bread to Sh60 from Sh55.

Broadways has indicated that it will increase the price of 400g in the coming days to Sh60 from Sh55 while the 600grammes will go up from Sh83 to Sh90 with 800g that is now retailing at Sh110 expected to rise to Sh110.

The increase in the cost of bread- a staple breakfast for many households, comes at a time when the prices of milk have also gone up, raising the cost of breakfast for consumers grappling with expensive petrol, soap and cooking gas.

Mr Bimal Shah, the managing director of Broadway Group of Companies, said the increase is inevitable because of a sharp rise in the cost of production.

“The price of everything has gone up. We are grappling with high cost of diesel on transport, expensive cooking oil and an increase in packaging material, which is now up by 20 percent,” said Mr Shah.

Cooking oil prices jumped the highest in April with a litre selling for Sh351.99, a 41.66 percent surge compared with a year ago, the KNBS data shows.

This is the third review in prices of bread since January last year when the prices with bakers attributing the move to expensive wheat.

Inflation rose to a seven-month high in April to hit 6.47 percent from 5.56 percent in the prior month occasioned by steep rise in prices of essential items like cooking oil, soap and cooking gas in the last one year, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

The price of wheat has been on a steady increase since February 24 when Russia announced that it would be invading Ukraine to hit a high of Sh50,000 from Sh43,000 in January.

The two countries supply Kenya with 66 percent of the total wheat that is consumed locally and the current war that has resulted in logistical challenges and export bans has hurt prices.

Ukraine has also introduced export quotas on wheat to protect its local population from a shortage that may be occasioned by the ongoing war.

[email protected]