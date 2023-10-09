Economy 1,500 Kenyans set for jobs in Lebanon in KNCCI deal

President of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and industry, Erick Rutto gives his speech during Fairtrade Global Business Summit held on October 4, 2023 at Villa Rosa Kempinski, Nairobi.

By MOSES NYAMORI

An initial group of 1,500 Kenyans is set to leave the country to take up jobs in Lebanon as part of a deal between the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) and various agencies.

KNCCI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kenya Association of Private Employment Agencies (KAPEA) and the Association of Skilled Migrant Agencies of Kenya to facilitate jobs for Kenyans in Lebanon.

In the deal, ASMAK and KAPEA, in partnership with KNCCI have negotiated for jobs in the Middle East nation through the Syndicate of the Owners of Recruitment Agencies in Lebanon— the agency that represents Lebanese companies. The work visas of the 1,500 Kenyans are expected within 21 days.

“This partnership not only addresses the pressing issue of unemployment in Kenya but also strengthens diplomatic ties and economic co-operation between the two nations,” KNCCI president Erick Rutto said.

He said the agreement will facilitate the recruitment of about 10,000 semi-skilled and skilled professionals from Kenya for employment in Lebanon by the end of the year.

According to the agreement, Kenyan agencies representatives will provide pre-departure training, ensuring they are well-prepared to excel in their respective roles in Lebanon.

At the same time, the Lebanese agent representatives will communicate any special training requirements for those leaving the country for Lebanon.

Dr Rutto said the collaboration signifies a significant milestone in the country’s journey to combat unemployment and create opportunities for its citizens.

He said KNCCI is committed to partner with labour-importing countries, including the Kenya, its embassies, Council of Governors, and other chambers.

The Ministry of Labour estimates that Kenya has close to four million migrant workers mainly in North America, Europe, the Middle East, the Gulf, and Australia.

