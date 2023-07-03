Economy AfDB approves Sh4bn loan for power lines

African Development Bank headquarters. PHOTO | COURTESY

By JOHN MUTUA

African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a Sh4 billion (26.1 million euros) loan to construct an underground power transmission line as part of the Kenya-Ethiopia electricity highway to boost power supply at the Laikipia Airbase and surrounding areas.

The pan-African lender disclosed its review of the Kenya-Ethiopia electricity highway project, saying the 132 kilovolts underground cable network stretching 16.5 kilometres will link Nanyuki and Rumuruti substations.

The substation, whose completion is targeted before the close of next year, is part of integrating the Ethiopia-Kenya Power Interconnection project as Kenya ramps up electricity imports from Ethiopia.

“Procurement activities have been completed and the contract signed. Preliminary design work is currently underway,” AfDB said in a review of the project.

Kenya sought the loan due to underestimation made on the feasibility study on power demand growth, an increase in electrification rate and generation capacity, resulting in an overrun of the initial project cost estimates.

AfDB had earlier faulted the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) for delays in acquiring the right of way for the 132kV underground cable, before handing over the site to the contractor.

“Ketraco has to take responsibility for ensuring the Right of Way before commencement and handing over the construction site to the contractor,” the pan-African lender says.

Construction of the underground cable network comes months after the completion of the 400kV Mariakani substation that was opened in January.

Kenya started importing electricity from Ethiopia last year in a bid to cut reliance on expensive thermal power and ensure adequate supplies in the wake of rising demand.

The two countries signed a 25-year deal for electricity imports, with Kenya Power taking up a maximum capacity of 200 megawatts in the first three years which will rise to 400MW for the remaining period.

Ethiopian power is priced at Sh6.50 per kilowatt-hour, compared to the Sh5.30 per kilowatt-hour charged by KenGen.

The two are significantly cheaper than the thermal power from independent power producers, which is priced as high as Sh195 per kilowatt-hour.

AfDB says the transmission line is critical to linking the Southern Africa Power Pool and Eastern Africa Power Pool to Egypt and Sudan in the North.

