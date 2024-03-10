Economy Ambassadors with poor performance face the sack

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS, Musalia Mudavadi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By PETER MBURU

The government plans to fire ambassadors serving in President William Ruto’s administration after two years, should they fail to perform.

This is even as the President on Friday appointed six high commissioners, four permanent representatives and 11 deputy heads of missions to represent Kenya in Egypt, Senegal, Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Morocco, Netherlands, the US, Cuba, Russia, Japan, UAE, Iran and Oman.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Parliament that it has put ambassadors on performance contracts, which will see those who fail to perform recalled from countries they have been deployed, even before the lapse of their four-year contracts.

“The department for foreign affairs has put all the ambassadors under performance contracts for their four-year tenure where they do have an initial two-year contract after which evaluation is done and if the performance is poor, the ministry recommends their recall by the appointing authority,” the Budget and Appropriations committee says in its report on the 2024 Budget Policy Statement.

According to the committee, the state department put the measures, to ensure the effectiveness of posted ambassadors.

The newly appointed officials are part of those to fall under the foreign affairs new performance tool, that seeks to recall ambassadors who don’t represent Kenya well within two years.

