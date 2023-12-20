Economy Auditor-General wants mini-budgets subjected to public participation

Nancy Gathungu, the Auditor-General of the Republic of Kenya gives a speech at a past event. FILE PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

By PETER MBURU

More by this Author

The Auditor-General has recommended that the National Treasury table its supplementary budgets for public scrutiny to curb abuse in the spending of public funds.

Auditor-General, Nancy Gathungu said the Treasury ignores public input in its mini-budgets that often deviate from original expenditure plans.

In a special audit on supplementary budget expenditures over the past nine years, Ms Gathungu revealed that most of the spending through supplementary budgets had been wasted and that the Treasury failed to disclose some Sh8 billion approved under Article 223 of the Constitution.

Read: MPs demand tighter curbs for supplementary budgets

“The special audit team noted that the funds granted under Article 223 of the Constitution were not applied lawfully and in an effective manner. There were instances of stalled projects, idle equipment, faulty and non-functional equipment, poor implementation of subsidy programmes, and mismanagement of relief food distribution, among others,” she said.

The government has spent Sh595.6 billion granted under Article 223 of the Constitution from 2014/15 to 2022/23, with an average of two supplementary budgets every financial year.

Ms Gathungu also raised concerns that while analysing information on additional funding granted under Article 223 of the Constitution, auditors observed that the Treasury failed to report on requests totalling Sh7.9 billion by ministries, departments, and agencies meant to cater for recurrent (Sh5.13 billion) and development (Sh2.8 billion) expenditures, even though the Controller of Budget approved the withdrawal of the funds.

“Consequently, the accuracy and completeness of the additional expenditure granted under Article 223 of the Constitution of Sh595,920,987,480 could not be confirmed,” the report stated.

The Auditor-General said most of the projects and programmes implemented with billions of shillings did not meet the threshold as they could have been planned for in the original budgets and that they did not deliver value for the public money.

This was even as decisions on where the funds were to be channelled were made unilaterally by accounting officers in respective public entities, with complete exclusion of the public.

“The national budget process is subject to the involvement of the public by allowing citizens to participate in decisions affecting their lives, being a fundamental right as enshrined under Article 201 of the Constitution,” said Ms Gathungu.

She argues that the law granting accounting officers express authority to incur expenditures through the mini-budgets gives the public no room to participate.

“There is no public participation in the supplementary budget process since the revised budget estimates are prepared by the accounting officer and approved by the National Treasury. It is recommended that the National Treasury should develop modalities to ensure public participation in the supplementary budget process,” said the Auditor-General.

This would be a radical change in Kenya’s budget implementation process since the Treasury has been used to presenting supplementary budgets just shortly after the start of a financial year, most of which reallocate resources from where original budgets had been prioritised to other sectors.

The Auditor-General notes that spending during the supplementary budget escapes scrutiny and creates uncertainty on the government’s spending priorities until the last supplementary is approved.

In all this, the Auditor-General notes, citizens’ wishes are thrown into the dustbin as the government ends up implementing its own priorities and ignores real public needs.

“Citizens’ efforts are often nullified without meaningful public participation in the preparation and approval of the supplementary budgets. After ten months of involvement throughout the budget formulation process, the original budget incorporates public priorities, but these are then revised contrary to what had been approved, without further public engagement,” Ms Gathungu says.

She also says most MDAs have been requesting expenditures through supplementary budgets, where such items should have been factored in original budgets due to a lack of guidelines on what qualifies for the expenditure.

“As a result, the amount of withdrawals under Article 223 of the Constitution has increased from Sh1.1 billion in the financial year 2014/2015 to Sh147.39billion in the financial year 2022/2023, representing a percentage increase of 13,299 percent,” the Auditor-General noted.

Read: MPs increase mini-budget by Sh200bn on debt repayment

The Public Finance Management (PFM) Act requires that supplementary budgets be exclusively for unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances.

Most of the MDAs, however, use the funds to facilitate projects and programmes that had been known by the time of preparation of the original budget.

→ [email protected]