Bonus freeze, layoffs hit PAYE tax collections

Layoffs and a freeze on bonus payouts for workers in corporate Kenya resulted in a shortfall in the collection of payroll taxes by Sh25.8 billion in the year to June, reflecting the impact of Kenya’s soft economy on jobs and pay.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collected Sh554.65 billion in pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) in the financial year to June, against a target of Sh580.48 billion, as the private sector grappled with a turbulent environment characterised by shrinking sales and high operating costs, the National Treasury has revealed.

The KRA, which mobilises taxes on behalf of the Treasury, had collected Sh494.9 billion in the previous fiscal year.

High expectations of economic performance, including job creation and increased business activity, saw the Treasury raise its target for the financial year ending June 2024.

However, the period was characterised by a turbulent environment, with sales shrinking and high operating costs forcing many businesses to lay off workers to stay afloat.

“Private sector PAYE was affected by: Non-payment of bonuses by various firms in June 2024; utilisation of refunds to offset PAYE tax liabilities by a number of large taxpayers; and reduction in average monthly cash pay per employee over time due to the ongoing restructuring by various organisations to manage costs,” added the Treasury.

Other income taxes —including corporation income tax, withholding tax, and capital gains tax— fell short of the target by Sh24.1 billion, the 2024 Budget Review and Outlook Paper (BROP) shows.

The KRA had a target to collect Sh488.1 billion from 'other income tax' but only managed to get Sh446.67 billion.

Top executives at 10 listed companies took home a collective annual bonus of Sh734.7 million in the 2023 financial year, down from Sh816.3 million in the previous year amid flat profits.

The companies analysed include Safaricom, Equity Group, East African Breweries Plc (EABL), KCB Group, Co-operative Bank of Kenya and Absa Bank Kenya. Others are Standard Chartered Bank Kenya, NCBA Group, I&M Group and BAT Kenya.

Companies reward their executives with performance-based bonuses primarily for protecting shareholder returns through improved profitability, thanks to their role as strategy leaders in the C-suite.

Bonuses are based on business performance parameters such as the growth of the profits and cash generated by the business, the performance of the company’s share price on the stock market, shareholder returns such as dividends, and the development of new revenue streams.

Bonuses, overtime allowance and retirement benefits are tax-exempt if they are paid to an employee whose salary before the bonus and overtime allowance does not exceed Sh11,180 per month (Sh134,164 per year). This means that bonuses earned by the top executives are taxed.

The Treasury noted that the performance of the public sector PAYE was mainly affected by delayed exchequer disbursements to various government entities.

The tightening of the global financial market saw several start-ups shut down, with most having difficulties accessing loans to keep their operations running.

The closures left thousands of employees without quality formal jobs, even as the economy continued to churn out hard-to-tax informal jobs.

Data from the Registrar of Companies showed that a record 26 firms were put under administration in the year to June, pointing to a tough operating environment.

Several macroeconomic factors depressed the business environment in the review period, including high inflation and interest rates due to the global supply shocks triggered by the war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This period was also characterised by the depreciation of the shilling as central banks in the developed countries tightened monetary policy in the fight against runaway inflation.

“These shocks escalated the cost of essential household commodities, including fuel prices and led to a rapid depreciation of the Kenya shilling exchange rate, piling pressure on public debt,” the Treasury said in the BROP.

Elevated inflation wiped out a marginal 2.8 percent pay increase offered to Kenyan workers last year, making it the fourth year in a row that salaries have lagged behind the cost of living, a trend that continues to erode the purchasing power.

Findings of an annual economic survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) show that workers in both private and public sectors received lower pay compared with a 4.6 percent raise in 2022 as firms froze pay increases.

Adjusted for rising prices or inflation, Kenyan wages slumped to a negative 4.1 percent in a year when the cost of living remained elevated on costly fuel and food.

The Stanbic’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed that business activity in the country fell sharply in June amid reports of widespread economic challenges and a negative impact on sales from protests and policy uncertainty.

The headline PMI fell below the 50.0 neutral mark to 47.2 in June, signaling a solid deterioration in the health of the Kenya's private sector economy.