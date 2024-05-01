Workers get up to Sh2,058 in President Ruto raise

The minimum monthly salary of workers will rise by between Sh486.59 and Sh2,058.17 in line with changes announced by President William Ruto Wednesday.

The President recommended a six percent increase in the minimum pay amid increased outcry over the increased cost of living and new taxes that have cut the amount of money available for footing bills such as rent, food, and school fees and saving for retirement.

The changes, when effected, will see general labourers, including cleaners, sweepers, gardeners, house servants, day guards, and messengers get a rise of between Sh912.10 and Sh486.59 depending on sector and location. Kenya’s minimum wage varies by sector and location—covering about 45 separate categories.

Those who will see a higher rise, in absolute terms, will be grade I artisans, cashiers, drivers of heavy commercial vehicles, and salespersons working within cities —Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru. Their minimum pay will rise by Sh2,058.17 to Sh36,360.92 from the current allowed minimum of Sh34,302.75.

The minimum legal pay is usually pegged on location, with those working within cities getting a higher pay compared with those working within the former municipalities and town councils of Mavoko, Ruiru, and Limuru. Those working in all other areas get less.

Miners, stonecutters, turn boys, waiters, cooks, night watchmen, machine attendants, bakery workers, tailor assistants, junior clerks, vehicle service workers, shop assistants, cars and light van drivers, and copy typists working in areas outside cities, former municipalities and town councils will be on the list of those whose minimum pay rise will be below Sh1,000.

The minimum pay of general labourers, including cleaners, sweepers, gardeners, children carers, house servants, day guards, and messengers outside cities, former municipalities, and town councils will be Sh8,596.49 from the current Sh8,109.90.

But it may be bad news for tailors and drivers of medium-sized vehicles within all former municipalities and town councils since their minimum pay will rise from Sh23,716.20 to Sh25,139.17, ushering them into pay as you earn.

A similar fate will befall grade II artisans, salespersons, dyers, crawler tractor drivers outside cities and former municipalities and town councils, and grade II artisans working within former municipalities and town councils as their minimum pay crosses the Sh24,000 mark.

In 2022, the minimum wage increased by 12 percent, marking the first review since 2018. However, the government has generally struggled to enforce the minimum wages, with the gazetted salaries remaining on paper.