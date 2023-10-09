Economy Cabinet approves formation of special unit to investigate accidents

The Cabinet has approved the formation of a special unit to independently investigate all transport-related accidents. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

The Cabinet has approved the formation of a special unit to independently investigate all transport-related accidents and make recommendations to stem the rising fatalities, with over 4,000 people dying on roads annually.

A brief from the Cabinet shows the country will establish the Kenya Transport Accident Investigation Bureau as an independent and autonomous agency for road, rail and water transport in what will mirror the trend in many western economies such as the US, Australia and the Netherlands.

Government says the bureau will allow for the separation of transport safety regulation from accident investigations to ensure autonomy and objectivity.

Only the aircraft related accidents will continue to be investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department.

The Cabinet has also approved the development of the Kenya Transport Accident Investigation Bureau Bill, 2023 that will provide a legal framework for the establishment of the investigative agency.

“Investigations that are independent of the parties involved in an accident, as well as transport regulators and government policy makers are better placed to avoid conflicts of interest and external interference,” said the Cabinet.

The creation of the bureau will reduce the mandate of entities such as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the National Police Service which have been doubling up as regulators and investigators.

The Cabinet said the current practice where the transport safety investigation is handled by transport regulators has brought about conflict of interest, hampering independent reporting and therefore the credibility of such investigations has been questionable.

“This trend poses the biggest risk of conducting investigations that are not independent and mostly geared to apportioning blame and as a means of determining liability, at the same time absolving oneself from responsibility,” said the Cabinet.

The transport sector is faced with a major challenge of increasing accident trends especially in the road sector where fatalities from accidents have risen for the sixth consecutive year from 2,919 in 2017 to 4,690 last year, even as injuries also rose sharply.

The have been deaths and injuries in the rail and maritime sector too, with many in the maritime sector where small vessels are involved going unreported.

The rail transport has no independent agency to deal with safety but it is handled within the Kenya Railways Corporation while the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department investigates air accidents.

“There is a tendency to over-concentrate on transport safety regulation while transport accident investigations are overlooked in the maritime, rail and road transport, where no independent agency exists to conduct accident investigation with the aim of improving safety in the various modes,” said the Cabinet.

