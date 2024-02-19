Economy Doubt over Sh9bn sunk into duplicated projects

By VINCENT OWINO

Duplication of projects by the national and county governments could see Sh8.8 billion unaccounted for in the current financial year, the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) has warned.

The PBO, which advises lawmakers on budget issues, said the national government and devolved units would collectively spend Sh21.8 billion in the 2023/24 financial year on activities outside their respective mandates, impeding fiscal consolidation.

The national government is expected to spend Sh14.7 billion on devolved sectors such as agriculture, robbing other departments of enough investment, even though direct transfers to the devolved units by the National Treasury consistently fall below target. At the same time, counties will be spending up to Sh7.1 billion on bursaries and scholarships for students in secondary and tertiary educational institutions, a function that constitutionally belongs to the central government.

According to the PBO, the overlap of roles between the two levels of government, among other effects, is “contributing to budget constraints on paying extra salaries,” citing it as one of the major impediments to fiscal consolidation.

“These overlaps bring about duplication of tasks, which leads to challenges such as reduced efficiency in service delivery, increased level of bureaucracy, under-utilisation of the workforce, and disagreements between the two levels over funding,” PBO said in its Budget Options document.

The resulting “loss” from these overlaps could “be directed towards payment of pending bills and the balance on high-impact social programmes,” PBO said, noting that government pending bills are currently at an all-time high.

The government’s pending bills are estimated to have increased over five-fold to five percent of gross domestic product or Sh794.2 billion in the 2023/24 financial year, up from just one percent of the gross domestic product in the 2018/19 financial year.

About 67 percent of the national government’s spending outside its mandate is in the agricultural sector, where the State intends to spend Sh9.9 billion on crop and livestock insurance, pest and disease control, and food security among other roles that should be done by the devolved units.

The government is also spending Sh542 million on street lighting; Sh424 million on library services; and Sh3.9 billion on integrated basin developments, all of which should be done solely by counties. Some counties also allocate part of their budgets to these things, leading to the estimated losses.

Despite the spending beyond mandates, transfers to counties continue to fall below target each financial year, causing the devolved units to incur billions in pending bills, delay salaries and remittance of statutory deductions, and cut spending on other critical devolved sectors like health, the PBO warned.

The National Treasury documents reveal that in the first half of the current financial year, disbursements to counties fell below target by Sh62 billion, occasioning a cash crunch in the regional governments, amidst shortfalls in own-source revenues as well.

PBO warns that for the cash-strapped counties, the sustained issuance of bursaries, which is not their role, “limits the amount of resources that they can devote to the devolved sectors of health and agriculture.”

This financial year, Mombasa, Mandera, and Homa Bay Counties are the leading spenders on bursaries, with allocations of Sh580 million, sh460 million, and Sh430 million respectively.

Other huge spenders on bursaries are Narok (Sh380 million), Kilifi (Sh350 million), Murang’a (Sh245 million), and Kakamega Sh240 million.

