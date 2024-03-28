E-commerce traders on DCI, CAK radar over growing scams

Economy
E-commerce traders on DCI, CAK radar over growing scamsFriday March 29 2024
Traders on digital platforms are on a watch list of law enforcement agents with the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) revealing that it has tapped investigators to pursue rising cases of fraud.
CAK said it recorded a sharp rise in complaints of product and service misinformation, fraud, and dishonest conduct such as non-refund of cash on botched purchases last year.
