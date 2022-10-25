Economy EACC seeks to reclaim grabbed Moi airport land

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is seeking to recover ten parcels of land worth Sh2.4 billion grabbed from Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

The parcels include part of the airport runway, a United Nations support base, a Kenyan military base and its watchtower.

In a suit it has filed in court, the anti-graft body is also seeking to recover Sh984 million illegally paid to individuals and companies as compensation for land acquired by the National Land Commission (NLC) for the construction of the standard gauge railway and the Dongo-Kundu/Kipevu road.

The EACC says the NLC paid the millions to the East African Gas Company Limited, the current registered owner of all the parcels of the airport land.

The anti-graft body has also sued former Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) managing director Peter Lagat, East African Gas Ltd, Frankway Link Agencies, Jeewi ltd, and Peninsula Agencies, among others.

Former Commissioner of Lands Wilson Gachanja, former NLC chief executive officer Tom Aziz Chavangi and former NLC director of valuation Salome Munubi have also been charged.

“The National Land Commission officials are sued because of facilitating illegal compensation of parcels of the land following compulsory acquisition for construction of the Nairobi – Mombasa Standard Gauge Railway and the Dongo - Kundu Kipevu Road Project, despite the fact that the parcels were public land set aside for Moi International Airport,” EACC said in a statement.

The land was part of the 1,183 acres set aside in 1961, then known as Port Reitz Aerodrome. The government later in 1972 acquired additional land on March 17, 1972, and gazette the parcel, but it was fraudulently excised 12 plots to private individuals.

EACC says Mr Gachanja facilitated the irregular alienation of the land in 1996.

Other than the money refund, EACC wants a permanent injunction directed to the East African Gas Company Ltd from dealing with the land and surrendering it to the government.